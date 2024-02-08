Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

How the ‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ Cast Compares to Their Real-Life Counterparts

By
‘Feud: Capote v. The Swans’ Cast v. Real Life Photos
8
Tom Hollander as Truman Capote in ‘Feud: Capote v. The Swans.’FX

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s Feud anthology series — titled Capote Vs. The Swans — tells the story of writer Truman Capote’s friendship and eventual falling-out with New York City’s most elite group of women, whom he nicknamed The Swans.

Screenwriter Jon Robin Baitz based his show on the book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, which was released in October 2021.

The Swans consist of Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Nancy “Slim” Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart).

“It was like performance art that she put forward into the world,” Watts told Entertainment Weekly in January 2024 about her role as Paley. “Everything she thought about was planned — how she plans a dinner party and who was there. Who’s sitting next to each other? Where does the fork go? What are the fabrics of the napkins? Do the candles smell right? All of these things that created such a huge amount of planning, but nothing was left for herself so often.”

Watts, like her costars, underwent a major transformation before taking on the role.

Lip Protection. Closeup of Beautiful Young Woman Healthy Lips. Female Model Mouth With Smooth Perfect Skin And Natural Manicure Touching Her Plush Lips. Lip Care And Beauty. High Resolution

Deal of the Day

Exclusive Code! Shop With Us to Save 25% on This Healing Vanilla Lip Mask View Deal

“She was never filmed in the press. I didn’t have any recordings of her, audio or visual,” Watts added. “So, I had to really invent all that based on what was available.”

Keep scrolling to see how Watts and her costars’’ portrayals hold up when compared to the real socialites who inspired Feud: Capote vs. The Swans:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1250535238calist_flickhart_290x206

Calista Flockhart
1425508598chloe sevigny 206

Chloe Sevigny
1251226247demi_moore_290x206

Demi Moore

Diane Lane

Molly Ringwald
1251218175naomi_watts_290x206

Naomi Watts

Treat Williams

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!