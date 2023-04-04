An iconic duo. Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield were spotted getting cozy — in character! — while in London filming We Live in Time.

Though the plot of the upcoming romantic movie is tightly under wraps, the set photos of the Amazing Spider-Man star, 39, and the Don’t Worry Darling actress, 27, gave fans a tiny glimpse into the story line. The actors, who were spotted filming in a park and in front of a store in England’s capital on Monday, April 3, chatted and smiled while strolling in stride on the greenery and sidewalk.

The movie, directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn), is described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story,” Variety reported in March. Nick Payne (The Last Letter From Your Lover) wrote the script.

The snaps, which are the first photos from the film, come weeks after Pugh confirmed that she and Garfield were working on a movie together.

After the British stars made headlines for presenting the 2023 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars on March 14, the Midsommar actress responded to the fan frenzy by revealing that she and Garfield — who have never worked alongside each other on screen — are finally joining forces.

“You know what’s crazy is that … they didn’t know we were doing a movie together,” Pugh told Jimmy Fallon one week after the awards show, reflecting on the producers’ decision to have her and the Tick, Tick … Boom! actor present together. “Well, I don’t think they did,” she clarified. “But this was, I think, a bit of an accident. Which is even weirder!”

While the duo’s romance is only on camera for now, both actors recently got out of serious relationships. Garfield and Alyssa Miller split in June 2022 after less than a year of dating, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. “The distance and filming had a big impact on the breakup,” a source told Us about the Under the Banner of Heaven alum — who also dated Spider-Man costar Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015 — and the 33-year-old model.

Pugh, for her part, split from long-term boyfriend Zach Braff one month later. The exes, who dated from 2019 to August 2022, remained on friendly terms since their breakup, going on to promote their movie, A Good Person, together in the wake of the split.

At the 2023 Oscars, Pugh gushed about the Scrubs alum, 47, writing the lead role in the movie specifically for her.

“Him writing for me, it’s a luxury,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet last month. “He knows my body of work. He knows who I am. He knows my sense of humor. He wrote it truly with me on every page and, obviously, with [my character] Allison on every page, and I came and breathed life into her. It made the whole process — it wasn’t an easy character — but it made it so much easier stepping in.”

Keep scrolling to see Pugh and Garfield on the set of We Live in Time: