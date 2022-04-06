Back on the market. Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller have called it quits on their relationship after less than one year together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“The distance and filming had a big impact on the breakup,” a source tells Us.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor, 38, and the model, 32, sparked split speculation just weeks after making their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

The California native seemingly addressed the breakup rumors via social media on Monday, April 4, but didn’t confirm the pair’s relationship status.

“If you must gossip at least use a cute photo,” Miller wrote via Instagram alongside a silly snap of the duo. “Lol love you AG 🦋.”

The twosome were first linked in November 2021 after they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, Miller was backstage during Garfield’s appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The Oscar-nominated actor gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, and his thoughts on going public with a romance, the same month.

“I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself,” Garfield told Bustle in November 2021. “For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person.”

The Hacksaw Ridge star appeared to be going strong with Miller earlier this year as the duo were spotted laughing and staying close to each other during a tennis date in Malibu in February.

Later that month, they seemingly confirmed the romance while stepping out as a couple at the SAG Awards.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s April Instagram clapback marked the pair’s first Instagram photo together during their relationship.

Before romancing Miller, Garfield dated his Spider-Man costar, Emma Stone, for four years. The actors split in 2015 and Stone, 33, went on to marry Dave McCary in fall 2020. The La La Land actress welcomed her first child with McCary, 36, the following year.

