Who Is Alyssa Miller? 5 Things to Know About Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend

Tick, tick … debut! Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller made their relationship red carpet official when they stepped out together at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, February 27.

The Golden Globe winner, 38, has been linked to the model, 32, ever since they were spotted holding hands in New York City in November 2021. That same night, she was photographed accompanying Garfield to a taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which only intensified rumors of a romance. Earlier this month, the pair once again had a PDA-filled outing while holding hands after partaking in a tennis match in Malibu, California.

Still, the awards show marks the first public event Garfield and Miller have attended together as a couple. The two posed happily together on the red carpet Sunday night, looking into each other’s eyes and smiling while cameras flashed.

While the Academy Award nominee tries to keep his personal life as private as possible, the Spider-Man actor has had his fair share of high-profile relationships, including with Emma Stone and Rita Ora.

Garfield and Stone, 33, started dating while filming and starring opposite each other in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Their relationship, both on and offscreen, lasted through two of the superhero films before calling it quits in 2015.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each another and remain close,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2015, noting, “It just wasn’t working.”

Seven years after their split, the two still even text and joke around with each other.

In January 2022, Garfield revealed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that the La La Land actress “kept on texting me” about his role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he had to keep under wraps until the film’s release.

“She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” he recalled, adding, “She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’”

“And then she saw it,” he said. “She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”

For her part, Miller — a Los Angeles native who has been modeling for huge campaigns and magazines for over a decade — has not only been married before, but she’s previously spent time in the spotlight as the girlfriend of another A-list actor: Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I have people over all the time and we cook,” she told Us of her relationship with the Brokeback Mountain star in November 2013. The two called it quits in 2014.

