NCIS debuted in 2003 and more than 20 years later, fans are still captivated by the show — no matter who is starring on it.

When the CBS drama premiered, fans met Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team, which initially consisted of Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander), Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), Abby Scuito (Pauley Perrette) and Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum). Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) wasn’t introduced until episode seven.

At the start of season 22 in fall 2024, only McGee remained of the original cast. (McCallum died in September 2023 at the age of 90 and was honored during season 21.)

The new cast, however, is aware of the greats that went before them. “I think if Ziva came back and we got a good couple of scenes together, I would be beyond stoked,” Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of possibly working with Cote de Pablo’s Ziva one day.

Scroll down to see which former NCIS stars have confirmed — or shut down the idea — of a comeback to the franchise: