Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Entertainment

‘NCIS’ Stars Who’ve Confirmed They Would — Or Wouldn’t — Return to the Franchise: Mark Harmon, More

By
NCIS Stars Who ve Confirmed They Would Or Wouldn t
6
CBS

NCIS debuted in 2003 and more than 20 years later, fans are still captivated by the show — no matter who is starring on it.

When the CBS drama premiered, fans met Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team, which initially consisted of Kate Todd (Sasha Alexander), Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), Abby Scuito (Pauley Perrette) and Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum). Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) wasn’t introduced until episode seven.

At the start of season 22 in fall 2024, only McGee remained of the original cast. (McCallum died in September 2023 at the age of 90 and was honored during season 21.)

lounge

Deal of the Day

15 Designer-Looking Fall Loungewear Pieces — Under $30 on Amazon View Deal

The new cast, however, is aware of the greats that went before them. “I think if Ziva came back and we got a good couple of scenes together, I would be beyond stoked,” Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of possibly working with Cote de Pablo’s Ziva one day.

Every Star Who s Left NCIS Where Are They Now

Related: Every Star Who’s Left ‘NCIS’: Where Are They Now?

Scroll down to see which former NCIS stars have confirmed — or shut down the idea — of a comeback to the franchise:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Michael Weatherly

Pauley Perrette

Sasha Alexander
NCIS Bio 989

NCIS

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.