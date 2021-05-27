The Crush

One of the best kept secrets in Friends history is that Ross and Rachel nearly happened in real life. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer confessed, to which Aniston responded, “It was reciprocated.” He explained that they never hooked up because “one of us was always in a relationship” while filming the sitcom, but they frequently cuddled during breaks from shooting.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” Aniston recalled. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”