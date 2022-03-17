The Leads

Rachel is a pilot from Clermont, Florida, who loves the Harry Potter book series and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. She grew up in Chicago and moved to Florida as a teen, but she’s still a fan of the Cubs baseball team. She graduated from Ohio University, where she was a cheerleader.

Gabby is an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado, who was previously a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. In 2021, she became the first woman to win the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award, which is usually given to football players. During college, she dated Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert.