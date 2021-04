Gemma Whelan

She’s a long way from the Iron Islands! Whelan, who played Princess Asha Yara Greyjoy on the show, typically looks and acts rough and tough as the commander of her own longship. Whelan is actually a comedian in real life, and an actress who’s starred on other series such as Horrible Histories, The End of the F***ing World, Upstart Crow and Gentleman Jack.