Heather Morris

While appearing on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast in May 2021, she alleged that Michele’s on-set behavior was “hush-hush” among the cast.

“Now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people,” the actress explained. “We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the FOX execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. … I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member.”