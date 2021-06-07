Naya Rivera

“I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight,” the late star claimed in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry.

“On top of that, she had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship.” Rivera also alleged, “It seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong. If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she assumed I was bitching about her. Soon she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season six.”