Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2020: Full List of Nominees and Winners

By
Golden Globes 2019 Complete Nominees Winners List
 ANDREW COOPER/2018 CTMG, Inc.
25
26 / 25

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name

Back to top