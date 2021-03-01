Furry friends! Regina King, Sarah Paulson and more celebrities included their pets in their parties as they watched the 2021 Golden Globes from their homes on Sunday, February 28.

King, who was nominated for directing One Night in Miami, made waves on social media when her pup Cornbread appeared behind her while she did pre-show interviews with NBC and E!

“MVP of the Golden Globes pre-show thus far is Regina King’s dog,” one social media user tweeted on Sunday.

Another viewer wrote, “Can we talk about Regina King’s amazing dress, but more importantly the dog bed behind her? We would like to see the dog, please and thank you. #GoldenGlobes.”

A third fan tweeted a series of images of Cornbread cozying up behind the actress in the dog bed, writing, “Tucking myself into the couch for tonight’s Globes like Regina King’s dog.”

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted Sunday’s awards show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York City, respectively. While presenters appeared in person, the nominees tuned in via Zoom.

“Okay but if the red carpet was in-person, we wouldn’t get to see Regina King’s sleepy dog,” another viewer tweeted on Sunday.

During the broadcast, Paulson, 46, and Emma Corrin both showed off their pets before the winner for Best Actress – Television Series Drama was announced. While the Ratched star held up her dog Winnie, the Crown actress, 25, cuddled with her cat.

“Olivia Colman getting excited over Sarah Paulson’s dog and Emma Corrin’s cat is so pure,” a fan tweeted after seeing the actresses interact.

Another user wrote, “The panopticon shots are bad unless it’s Sarah Paulson holding up her dog and her and Olivia Colman peer pressuring Emma Corrin to get her cat. #GoldenGlobes.”

Laura Linney and Jodie Comer were also nominated for best actress, but Corrin took home the trophy for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the Netflix series.

“And most of all, thank you so much to Diana,” Corrin said in her acceptance speech. “You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

Scroll through to see stars with their pets during Sunday’s show: