XOXO! HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Is Coming Back on Thanksgiving: What to Know

Only the beginning. Season 1 of Gossip Girl may be getting ready to wrap up with its final episodes, but the drama seems far from over.

“Trigger warning, followers. I promise this post will not be pretty. Thanks for your secrets, your lies and all the tips you’ve given me. This story is anything but over,” Gossip Girl, voiced by Kristen Bell, says in the official trailer released on Wednesday, November 10. “Sooner or later, we all go to war. And what can you do when the enemy has you backed into a corner?”

The sneak peek at the second part of the premiere season features Jordyn Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Zión Moreno, Savanna Lee Smith, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown and Evan Mock, all back in their iconic roles.

After the first half of the season ended with Julien and Obie sharing a kiss, the remaining episodes pick up on that fallout that comes with it.

“Sometimes good people do bad things and don’t realize until it’s too late,” Julien explains in the trailer, which is later followed up by her half-sister, Zoya, saying, ”We’re not sisters. We’re not friends. We’re nothing. There is no coming back from this.”

Creator Joshua Safran previously admitted that the relationship between exes Julien and Obie was always set up to be explored further.

“Well, [Zoya and Obie] aren’t necessarily broken up. So I would just start with that. I don’t know if they are, I can’t say. But we knew from the beginning, from breaking the season, that that wasn’t the end of Julien and Obie’s connection,” he told TheWrap in August.

According to Safran, it felt “organic” to circle back to the romance so the audience could see what once was. The pair began the season together but quickly broke up.

“They were together forever. You don’t just break up, it’s not easy. It’s not over so quickly. You still have, especially when you’re around each other all the time like they are, you still have this connection,” he noted at the time. “And so we always wanted to explore that. And also, the audience never got to see them together, see their chemistry, see what drew them to each other in the first place. So I knew this was going to happen before I even wrote the pilot, is what I would say.”

The executive producer added that while Zoya doesn’t yet know that her half-sister kissed her current boyfriend, the smooch probably won’t remain a secret for long.

“I don’t know where it leaves the sisters. And it sucks because they just got to a place of respect and understanding and connection,” he shared. “And you’ll have to watch the second half to see. I will say that within six seconds, you will know what has happened.”

Scroll on for everything to know about the second part of Gossip Girl: