The Special Guests

Dolly Parton hinted in July 2021 that she was gearing up to reunite with her former 9 to 5 costars Fonda and Tomlin as their series came to an end. “This is their last year, their last season, so we’re figuring out how they want to use me,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “But I am absolutely going to be on it this year.”

Decker later confirmed to Us that the country superstar had a very special cameo. “[She] is on our final episode, which gives me goosebumps,” the actress gushed in ahead of the premiere. “It’s so beautiful. It’s so funny. It does everything Grace and Frankie does, which is [that] it lets you escape for a moment and it feels like a warm, cozy blanket.”