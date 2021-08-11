Katie’s Other Connections

“Being able to see every single relationship and how they formed — Michael A., I didn’t know their connection was that strong until I watched it throughout the season,” Greg said. “After getting that first impression rose, after getting the first one-on-one. I definitely felt like I was in a very good position. You know, I knew there great other guys there. … And then Blake walks in, and I was kind of like, ‘Oh, s—t, like, I can just definitely see him and Katie just hitting it off.’ It brought a lot of doubt into me, truthfully.”