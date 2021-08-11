Bachelorette

Greg Grippo Admits He Acted ‘Like an Ass’ on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Details His Regrets on ‘Viall Files’: Revelations

Greg Grippo Regrets How He Treated Katie
Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo at After the Final Rose ABC
Revisiting the Split

“The first time I watched it, I watched it in the back [at After the Final Rose] and it was coming from my own place of hurt while I was watching that still,” Greg told Nick. “I sadly wasn’t looking at it through Katie’s lens in that exact moment. You know, looking back on it, watching it for the second time with all the viewers, yeah I came off like an ass, came off like a petulant child at times. And I regret it because, you know, at the end of the day, she didn’t deserve that. I definitely projected a lot of my insecurities and my anger in that moment.”

