July 2007

A month after he was fired, Washington opened about the incident, blaming Dempsey’s alleged lateness as the cause of their disagreement and the reason he subsequently used the slur. “I said, ‘I don’t need Ellen, I can act,’” Washington recalled on Larry King Live in July 2007, referring to Pompeo. “And that was the moment that sent it into a different zone. [Dempsey] became unhinged, sprayed spittle in my face. … I said several bad words. ‘There’s no way you’re going to treat me like the B-word, the P-word or the F-word.’”

He added: “I am not homophobic – in no way, shape or form.”