Patrick Dempsey Allegedly ‘Terrorized’ the Set

Before Dempsey departed the show, the Enchanted actor was allegedly the cause of some “HR issues.”

“It wasn’t sexual in any way,” James D. Parriott noted in the THR-printed chapter. “He sort of was terrorizing the set. Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him. He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them. I think he was just done with the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming in every day and working. He and Shonda were at each other’s throats.”