His Original Arc

Vernoff confirmed that Speedman was never supposed to return after his season 14 appearance.

“I will say that it was planned as one episode, and that’s how we got Scott to come do it. That season, if you’ll recall, season 14, Ellen had come off a string of romances, and when I came in to run the show, she asked for a break from romance, and I thought that was a well-earned break,” she explained. “But I wanted to hint at the possibilities of her heart reopening in the future, and so we conceived of this one-off episode and this character who would make her feel, I think she says in the end of that episode, ‘I felt the way I felt with Derek, I felt things I haven’t felt in a really long time.’ It was really designed for that purpose, to say she’s capable of feeling, and then I started to see the dailies, and I think I started calling Scott’s team, going, ‘But what if he came back, when might he come back?’ I called several times, but he was making movies and doing things.”