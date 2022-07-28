Elle, September 2020

After releasing the “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles on Goop, Paltrow told Elle in September 2020 that she “really wants” to release one called, “This Smells Like My WAP” but added, “nobody seems to think it’s a good idea but me.” The cookbook author continued by saying that she thinks Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s explicit “WAP” track and her company’s sexually inspired candles are “all part of crumbling patriarchy” and there should be more of it.

“I think that we’re all changing it by releasing, like, a punk rock, feminist candle and Cardi B is changing it by her incredible lyrical prowess. You have to push, you have to go too far,” she explained. “You have to have a ‘WAP’ song or a ‘Smells Like My Vagina’ candle so people are like, ‘What is this?’ And they freak out. And then the center moves a little bit more this way. It’s a process that happens over time. But women, especially my generation, and my mother’s generation, we were raised to feel so uncomfortable with ourselves and it’s bulls–t. It’s not cool. We have to be integrated and love ourselves, love every part and integrate all of the parts of ourselves. So I think it’s a good part of the process.”