Spring is here! Hallmark Media announced a fresh set of movies that will air in April — and give viewers a taste of love in bloom.

The company’s annual “Spring Into Love” programming will feature seven new films spanning on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Network star Erin Krakow is one of the many actresses headlining the April lineup.

Before fans watch the When Calls the Heart actress on season 10 of the Hallmark series — which premieres on Sunday, July 30 — Krakow will appear alongside Brendan Penny in The Wedding Cottage on Saturday, April 15.

The film follows a wedding guide creator (Krakow), who struggles to make a wedding cottage owner (Penny) agree to upgrade his property and make it a place that couples would want to spend their dream wedding.

“3 weeks of laughing till I cry with this one. #TheWeddingCottage,” Krakow wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 26, teasing her upcoming movie.

The It Was Always You actress shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes giggling snaps with Penny. She also posted a Photoshopped image of her and the Chesapeake Shores alum’s faces on a Daisy Cottage Cheese tub, hinting at the playful banter the twosome had on set.

Penny, who many fans will know for his work in the Autumn in the Vineyard trilogy, reshared the photos via his Instagram account with the same caption.

Earlier in the month, Krakow teased it was “time for a new adventure,” sharing snaps on February 4 of her travels to a new film location alongside her dog, Willoughby. A week later, the A Summer Romance star revealed a clue about the character’s wardrobe. “Spoiler alert — she’s into boots …” she captioned two pictures inside her trailer.

“Business or pleather? 😏,” Krakow wrote alongside a February 18 photo in what appeared to be a look from one of her new projects. In the snap, she wore a black tank top and leather pants.

Penny and Krakow’s The Wedding Cottage is just one of the many rom-coms coming to Hallmark Media in April. Network favorites Jocelyn Hudon, Erin Cahill, Hunter King and Heather Hemmens will all lead their own Hallmark Channel romances.

Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks, for their part, are costarring in The Blessing Bracelet on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It is a DaySpring movie, which is the faith-inspired programming banner for the company. Mahogany, which is a Black-led subdivision of Hallmark Media, will also have a new April film, Spring Breakthrough, premiering toward the end of the month.

Scroll down for the complete April lineup: