Hallmark Channel is known for its Christmas movies, but the network has expanded to Hanukkah-themed features as well.

In 2012, Hitched for the Holidays paid homage to several Hanukkah traditions, but it wasn’t until 2019 that Hallmark started making at least one Judaism-focused holiday movie for the season.

“I understand that everybody wants to see themselves represented on television, and I did too,” Double Holiday writer Nina Weinman told Variety in December 2019 of her combined Hanukkah and Christmas movie. “And we’re not going to be able to show the individual ways that every single person celebrates, and so I think that we accomplished showing Hanukkah in a really fun and interesting way.”

Both Double Holiday and Holiday Date focused on Hanukkah festivities in 2019 before Love, Lights, Hanukkah! continued the tradition in 2020. The network has since given viewers a closer look at the religious celebration with 2021’s Eight Gifts of Hanukkah and 2022’s Hanukkah on Rye.

Related: A Guide to (and Unofficial Ranking of) Hallmark’s Royal Movies and Tropes Hallmark Channel movies transport viewers into a different world, and the network’s royal-themed films bring a whole different level of fantasy. While fans expect to suspend reality, when it comes to Hallmark’s royal rom-coms — there are almost too many tropes to count. The main culprit? Boy meets girl — and girl is blindsided by […]

In 2023, Hallmark crossed the plot of Groundhog Day with Hanukkah in Round and Round. In the movie, a Jewish woman gets trapped reliving Hanukkah on a loop. She tries everything possible to get herself to the eighth day of the Festival of Lights while falling in love with someone who doesn’t remember meeting her each day.

Scroll down for a complete guide — and Us Weekly’s unofficial ranking — of Hallmark’s Hanukkah films: