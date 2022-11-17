‘Heartland’ Season 16: Everything We Know So Far

Heartland fans can tune in here to discover all the necessary news regarding the Heartland season’s premiere date, platform, trailer, synopsis, plot, episodes and castings. With new episodes already out in this upcoming season, there’s plenty to be excited about.

We dug up the necessary information you need to hear everything pertinent to season 16, so fans can anticipate what is bound to be an amazing season of Heartland .

This Canadian drama is based on a series of novels written by Lauren Brooke . The fictional family lives in Alberta on a ranch and includes two sisters, a grandfather, a father, and a farmhand, though the family has grown even more by this point.

The show focuses on the Bartlett-Fleming family and their lives as horse trainers and riders. Season 15 concluded in 2021 and left its fanbase craving more.

It is rare for shows to last this long, but when they do, it means they must have a dedicated fan base and a strong cast and crew. Since 2007, the relatable show has brought fans laughs, tears and shocks.

Do you love horses? Do you love drama? Then you need to start watching Heartland . This show is returning to CBC for its 16th season, and we can guarantee there will be some equestrian drama in store.

Credit: Courtesy of Heartland/YouTube What Happened in the 'Heartland' Season 16 Trailer? Many Canadians enjoying a TV special in late September 2022 were pleasantly surprised when they got to watch Heartland season 16’s full trailer. It was posted on the YouTube channel for the show as well. The trailer revealed many clues about season 16, including an increase in horse involvement for Lyndy, Rick’s fatherhood, Finn and Amy hitting it off, Katie dealing with a tough situation and Tim trying to develop more of a relationship with his child. A solid trailer always increases expectations, but so far, the reception of season 16 seems to be through the roof, exceeding all expectations. Heartland is not afraid to get emotional, so make sure you have something nearby to wipe away your tears.

Credit: Courtesy of Heartland/YouTube What’s Going to Happen in 'Heartland' Season 16? Not only did CBC release a trailer, but they also posted the season’s synopsis in the form of a family dinner! The Bartlett-Fleming clan is back and will be stronger than ever. The future is knocking at the door, and some big decisions are in the pipeline. Amy’s narrow focus will be broadened as she looks to discover the direction she wants her life to go. This means no more of her "horse blinders." The horses need her, and her family needs her even more. With friendships and romance blossoming like never before, Amy’s challenges are just getting started. Lisa and Jack’s hopes about their future came to fruition last season, but there’s a weight that comes with that. Watch them battle against those complications. Lyndy looks up to her mother and will jump headfirst over the hurdles she needs to be a renowned horse trainer like her. Katie still doesn’t know her role in life and hopes to discover it sooner rather than later. Peter and Lou are stronger than ever and will probably serve as the rocks in this season as their loved ones struggle with life. Tim’s past mistakes are catching up to him, and he has to make some tough decisions about how he will make things right, so it’s good he and Jessica are doing well in their marriage. All that and more are waiting to unfold as this new season releases.

Credit: Courtesy of Heartland/YouTube How Many Episodes Will Be in 'Heartland' Season 16? Seasons 13 to 15 of Heartland saw a drop in the number of episodes released each season. For years, the norm was 18-episode seasons, but the last three only featured 10 each. Season 16 bridges that gap and has 15 episodes for fans to enjoy. This is a result of fans' cries for more from the show’s parent production company. Any company willing to listen to its constituents to this extent is a worthy company indeed. The fans are certainly happy. They’re a large crew, too, considering Heartland is the fifth most-streamed show as of 2021, so it’s probably not going anywhere anytime soon. The show could even break into a 20th season if it continues on this trajectory.

Credit: Courtesy of Heartland/YouTube Will 'Heartland' Season 16 Feature the Entire Cast? Yes, basically the entire cast returned to film season 16, and they don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Graham Wardle will not return as Ty Borden since the character died back in season 14, but the core crew is back. Amber Marshall will star as Amy Fleming once again, alongside Michelle Morgan (Lou), Shaun Johnston (Jack), Chris Potter (Tim), and Jessica Steen (Lisa). Other regulars will return, including Kerry James (Caleb Odell), Robert Cormier (Finn) and Jessica Amlee (Mallory). Fans are excited to see Shawn Roberts play Amy’s potential love interest, Sam Langston. They are also pleasantly surprised to hear that Mallory and Jake are returning this season. There are even a few new cast members joining the team! This group of cast members makes this TV series one hundred times better than it could have ever been without them. With a strong cast comes a strong fan base, and their performances will certainly outlive them all for generations to come. Sadly, Cormier passed away on September 23, 2022. The cast and crew expressed their deep sadness over the event. He will still appear in the new season but not in any future seasons.

Credit: Courtesy of FilmRise/YouTube What About Alisha Newton? In the meantime, in Canada, we still have no clue whether we will see Alisha Newton return as Georgie. The actress was absent the entirety of season 15, and fans are getting worried she is gone for good. The show did not make an announcement about it, but that could be because fans were devastated over Ty’s death, so Heartland wants to give them only one heartbreak at a time. This next season’s set photos did not seem to hold any trace of the fan favorite. Another possibility is that Newton is focusing on her other projects and will return once those wrap up. She is set to appear in the projects Devil in Ohio, and We’re All in This Together. Everyone wants the best for her, and we hope that means appearing in Heartland again!

