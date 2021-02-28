‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Milo Ventimiglia (Peter Petrelli)

Ventimiglia was a major teen heartthrob in the mid-2000s after playing Rory Gilmore’s misunderstood love interest Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, a role he reprised in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. After Heroes introduced him to a broader audience, the California native appeared in horror films Pathology (2008) and Kiss of the Damned (2013). More recently, he became known as Jack Pearson, the swoon-worthy father of the “Big Three” on NBC’s This Is Us, which premiered in 2016.