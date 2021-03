Sendhil Ramamurthy (Mohinder Suresh)

The Texas-born actor guest starred in USA Network’s Psych and NBC’s The Office before reprising his role as geneticist Mohinder Suresh in the Heroes Reborn spin-off in 2015. In 2020, he appeared in the Mindy Kaling-created Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. Ramamurthy is married to actress Olga Sosnovska, with whom he shares daughter Halina and son Alex.