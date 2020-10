Kathy Najimy (Mary)

Najimy continued to act following Hocus Pocus, starring in Rat Race, Veronica’s Closet, Dumplin’, Veep and voicing Peggy Hill on King of the Hill. She also wrote and performed a play, The Kathy and Mo Show, with Mo Gaffney. Najimy married Dan Finnerty in 1998 and the pair have one daughter.