Holland Taylor has had a steady career since landing the role of Denise Cavanaugh in the 1977 series The Edge of Night and earning her first Emmy Award in 1999 for her role in The Practice.

Taylor’s first TV appearance was as Mrs. Arnold in J.T. and she made her first film appearance in 1976’s The Next Man. Her most notable roles, however, include Evelyn Harper in Two and a Half Men, Peggy Peabody on The L Word, Professor Elspeth Stromwell in Legally Blonde alongside Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Kincaid in Hollywood and Cybil Richards in The Morning Show.

Taylor reflected on her long career on the “LGBTQ&A” podcast in 2020.

“I’ve had an extraordinary career in that the usual plight of the actor, which is long periods of not working, has not been my situation,” Taylor shared at the time. “I’ve really worked pretty steadily. My beginning years were hard because I was too young to play the parts that I was right for … But once I hit my stride, I’ve never really had a hard period.”

The actress turned 80 in 2023 but has never been busier. She talked with Advocate how life continues successfully for people entering their 80’s and even 90’s.

“I just saw an article about Ridley Scott, who is 86 and whose new movie about Napoleon is just hitting theaters now. Same with Martin Scorsese who is in his late 80s and Clint Eastwood, who is in his 90s. They are both still directing,” Taylor told Advocate in December 2023. “I do believe that those of us over 80 continue to prove that we not only can do our jobs, but we’re good at them too!”

