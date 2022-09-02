Life With Julian

Casey claimed that her mother, Glenna, left Julian after repeated instances of domestic abuse, and after the pair divorced, Michael lived with his father while Casey stayed with her mother. Julian’s father, Armand, allegedly told Glenna that he would “ruin” her if she ever left Julian — and Casey claims that he did. “My father ended up only paying, like, $200 per month in child support,” the author alleged.

Visits to her father’s house — the same one where she grew up — were not comforting. “It was a lot of drinking, a lot of smoke-filled rooms,” Casey recalled. “A lot of drugs. He always had, like, 16- or 17-year-old girls around. … He called them his ‘housekeepers.’ It was code for his girlfriends. I believe it was sexual in a sense, where they were usually sitting on each other’s laps or kissing or fondling each other. It was almost like giant orgies. Michael, my brother, would bring his friends up to party, and they would hit on [the girls] as well. The drugs were free-flowing, so it was a very free atmosphere.”

An unnamed family friend added: “As you walk in, there was a big bowl of cocaine and a very kind of ‘help yourself’ attitude.”