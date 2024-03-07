Ghosts is finding fun ways to hide Rose McIver‘s baby bump during season 3.

The CBS series, which premiered in 2021, follows married couple Sam (McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) after they inherit a country estate. Their plan to convert the historic home into a bed and breakfast doesn’t pan out when a near-death experience in the house causes Sam to suddenly see the ghosts who live there.

Filming on the third season began in December 2023, one month before McIver announced that she and husband George Byrne are expecting their first child.

Despite McIver’s character being in a relationship on the show, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman opted out of writing the pregnancy into the third season.

“We’re not writing it in. Currently, Jay and Sam aren’t going to have kids,” Wiseman told TV Insider in February 2024. “That is something that could happen down the line.”

Wiseman noted that they weren’t ruling out a baby in the future — just not right now, adding, “Yeah, we’re definitely open to it. It just felt a little early in the series to make such a big change.”

Since season 3 was renewed for 10 episodes, Wiseman confirmed that they “don’t anticipate having any sort of availability issues” with McIver since filming was due to wrap up soon.

Port, meanwhile, showed support for the idea of Sam and Jay becoming parents later. “We’re not writing [the pregnancy] in, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have [a baby] in future seasons. … It would be fun to see all the ghosts’ perspectives on parenting.”

Keep scrolling to see the ways Ghosts hid McIver’s baby bump: