Using his new title to raise awareness! Howard the dog, who won Best in Rescue at the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show, headed back to the shelter he was adopted from on Sunday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick’s and hang out with a bunch of pups.

Howard, who is one lucky canine, spread cheer and shared his good luck with his fellow furry friends, in hopes they, too, will find their furever homes. The pooch posed for photos at the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society in California with four-leaf clovers, signifying faith, hope, love and luck in Ireland.

“Howard, our 2019 Best In Rescue Winner, represents all the pets who are in shelters across the country waiting to be adopted,” Crown Media Family Network’s CEO, Bill Abbott, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “These beautiful animals are all award-winning in their own way, and they all dream of only one thing: to find someone who will love them forever.”

Dogs at the shelter got to enjoy treats, toys, games and photo opportunities in front of a green backdrop with pots of gold and rainbows all around. If that wasn’t enough, “Howard’s Kissing Booth” was set up for pets and humans alike to get a little lovin’ from the sweet pooch.

And don’t worry, Howard was clean as a whistle! The day prior to the event, the Basset Hound mix got fresh and clean with a bath from his dedicated owners, who documented it on his Instagram page.

Howard collected the title of Best in Rescue in February, for being so perfectly imperfect, as he wowed the judges at the two-night event which was televised on the Hallmark Channel. Other adorable categories in the competition included Best in Couch Potato, Best in Wiggle Butt, Best in Snoring and other cute groups.

Hosts for the friendly competition were real-life husband and wife Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, with cohosts Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl. Judging the event were Bill Berloni, Debbie Gibson, Brandon McMillan, Mike Rowe and Lisa Vanderpump.

Scroll down to see more from Howard’s jam-packed day, and learn a little more about the cute four-legged friend.