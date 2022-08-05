Taking a Stand

After skipping the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014, Jennette took to social media to address her absence.

“A lot of you guys are asking why I didn’t attend the KCAs …. I wish I could explain everything as thoroughly as I would like to, but unfortunately a simpler explanation is all I can write,” she tweeted amid rumors that Grande was being paid more than her. “I was put in an uncomfortable, compromising, unfair situation (many of you have guessed what it is) and I had to look out for me. I believe in supporting fairness first.”