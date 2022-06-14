J. Lo Felt ‘Lost’ After Marc Anthony Split

“As an artist, I kind of lost a little bit of who I was in trying to build a perfect family life. And when my kids were 3, I got divorced, I was a single mom with two little kids. At 42, movie roles were not knocking at my door and as I was getting back to work, I felt like I didn’t know what my value was anymore,” she explained. “I was doing American Idol — that was my first big job after I had babies and it was good for me at the time. People could see me for who I was, and that changed everything. I really learned a lot about myself. I had purpose, and I just felt I had to work on my acting more, my singing more, my dancing more … everything. I just need to be better in every way.”