Speaking her truth — and spilling the tea! Jenny McCarthy spoke candidly about her time on The View and made shocking claims about her former cohosts Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Jenny McCarthy Show host reflected on working for the ABC show in Vulture’s sneak peek of the upcoming book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View.’

“Every day I went home and I was miserable,” the former Playboy model admitted. “It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business.”

McCarthy didn’t hold back as she detailed allegedly horrifying stories about working with Walters and Goldberg, both of whom constantly picked fights with her and with each other.

The Two and a Half Men alum felt that Walters especially never accepted her addition to the talk show: “Imagine a woman like Barbara Walters. It’s her last year and she doesn’t want to leave. Think about that. And I’m the new bitch here.”

McCarthy appeared on season 17 of The View from 2013 to 2014 and she was brought on to replace Elisabeth Hasselbeck. “They did try to change me. They wanted Elisabth back and I wasn’t Elisabeth,” she recalled. “I would literally have meetings before the show of them trying to input opinions in me to go against Whoopi. I was going to work crying. I couldn’t be myself. My fans were telling me, ‘Where’s Jenny? They aren’t letting you be you.’”

The Scream actress knew that her supporters were right when she shared a similar sentiment with Howard Stern in July 2014 after exiting the show. “Halfway into it, it was probably around February, I went, ‘God, I’m not allowed to be the best of me here.’ I feel like, to have a voice, to be able to speak without having to interrupt people … it’s very difficult and I don’t like doing it,” she explained at the time. “It’s very uncomfortable so I felt like, ‘You know what? Maybe this is just a stepping stone for me to go somewhere where I can actually be my full self.’”

