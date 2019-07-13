‘Jersey Shore’ Cast, Then and Now

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

When Farley entered the Jersey Shore house at 23, she was in a relationship but it quickly fizzled out. In season 3, she met Roger Mathews at Karma, a nightclub in New Jersey, and they hit it off. The pair married in October 2015; they welcomed daughter Meilani in July 2014 and son Greyson in May 2016. In November 2018, Farley revealed her son was diagnosed with autism. In September 2018, she filed for divorce and began dating wrestler Zack Clayton Caprinello in April 2019.