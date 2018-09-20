Kiss and tell! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick stopped by Us Weekly to play a friendly game of “Never Have I Ever” and wasn’t afraid to spill some dirty little secrets. The reality star revealed everything, including her plastic surgery decision, fashion regrets and her Jersey Shore hookups. Watch the video above!

“I’ve hooked up with Pauly [DelVecchio]. I’ve kissed Pauly. I’ve kissed Mike [Sorrentino] and I’ve had sex with Vinny [Guadagnino] on the show,” the reality star, 32, told Us. “S—t happens.”

With her roommate romps in the past, Pivarnick is now happily engaged, for the third time, to her fiancé Chris Larangeira. And while she admits that Larangeira is “amazing” and a “team player,” that doesn’t mean she won’t scroll through his phone when she gets the chance.

“He was on his phone and we were in the car and he was tilting it. I’m like, ‘Why the f—k are you tilting your phone like that? That’s so weird,’” Pivarnick told Us. “He’s like, ‘Because I have big fingers,’ and then he turned it back to me and it was just football. So I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m an a—hole.’

Pivarnick is now appearing on the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and while she has made some questionable decisions in the past — such as throwing fists at Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and calling Jenni “JWoww” Farley a “Jersey whore” — it’s actually her fashion choices she regrets the most.

“When I watched second season and the first season, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God I was so fat. Oh, my God, what was I wearing?’” Pivarnick told Us. “I look back and I’m just like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’”

The Staten Island native is now happy with the skin she’s in after undergoing plastic surgery.

“I just got my boobs done, so that’s a plus,” she told Us. “They’re amazing. They were like, from all the weight fluctuation, they were like down to here. I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I’m gonna be 32. It literally looks like I already had kids. I’m like, ‘No. I gotta get this fixed right now.’”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

