The Jersey Shore cast is in for a big surprise during their Poconos trip and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look.

In the sneak peek clip of the Thursday, August 10, episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the gang arrives at their cabin in the Pennsylvania mountains. Mike “The Situation” Sorrento won the group trip in a raffle sweepstakes and thought it would be the perfect spot for the crew to spend some quality time.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese are the first to arrive and pick out their respective rooms. While Snooki, 35, and Deena, 36, opt to share a room, Jenni, 37, decides to claim the nicest bedroom, which includes a “fireplace” and “walk-in closet.”

Mike, 41, and Vinny Guadagnino pull up to the house next and the duo contemplate what rooms they want.

“I will backhand anyone who attempts to steal my bedroom,” Jenni quips in a confessional as old footage of her slapping Mike in 2009 rolls.

Vinny, 35, and Mike walk into Jenni’s bedroom where the girls are sitting and enjoying a glass of wine. The boys marvel at the room noting how nice it is and Mike semi-jokingly asks, “Didn’t I win the sweepstakes?”

“We were the first to arrive, and I slept in a f—king closet last time,” Jenni states. “I really just want a nice room.”

Mike begrudgingly agrees to let Jenni keep the room in order to avoid causing any problems. Speaking of problems, Mike doesn’t yet realize Angelina Pivarnick is on her way and bringing Sammi Giancola as her plus-one.

As the girls drive to the cabin, they discuss Sammi’s ups and downs with her fellow castmates after the original series ended. Angelina, 37, asks Sammi, 36, what happened between her and the girls and why she previously blocked Snooki on social media.

“I had recently opened a boutique on the beach, like a beach boutique, it was something different, that nobody has done before,” Sammi explained in a confessional. “It took a lot of time and money to finally open up a store. So right after I did that, I found out Nicole was opening up her own beach boutique and she does have two stores open already that are her own brand. So I felt like it was a little like a slap in the face. I was so hurt I just blocked her.”

Sammi told Angelina she planned on being honest with Snooki about her feelings when they saw each other at the house. Sammi also revealed that she had not been in contact with any of her previous costars since Deena’s wedding in 2017.

In the season 6 premiere, Angelina decided to reach out to Sammi as she deals with her current drama with Deena, Snooki and Jenni. The women got into an explosive argument during the season 5 reunion special and had not made up yet.

Us confirmed in March that Sammi, who opted not to appear on the first five seasons of the MTV spinoff, decided to make her debut for season 6. “She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet. 🎥💋,” an Instagram caption on the official Jersey Shore page read, alongside a photo of Sammi seemingly filming a confessional interview.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.