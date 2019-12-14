Must be “Greased Lightnin’!” John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John proved they are still hopelessly devoted to their roles as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, dressing up as their characters for the first time in 41 years.

The Saturday Night Fever star, 65, and the actress, 71, rocked full-on costumes at a Meet ‘N’ Grease sing-a-long event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, December 13. Travolta sported Danny’s signature luscious locks, while Newton-John traded in Sandy’s red heels for sneakers in the same hue. The duo, in matching leather ensembles, appeared to sing, dance and embrace during the gathering.

Travolta and Newton-John starred in the 1978 musical as star-crossed high school lovers who struggled to translate their summer romance into a real-life relationship. Stockard Channing (Rizzo), Jeff Conaway (Kenickie), Didi Conn (Frenchy), Michael Tucci (Sonny), Barry Pearl (Doody), Jamie Donnelly (Jan) and Dinah Manoff (Marty) rounded out the cast.

The Pulp Fiction star opened up about his friendship with the “Physical” singer in August. “She’s doing great,” he told Us Weekly exclusively amid her third breast cancer battle. “And she looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her. … I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

Travolta went on to call his former costar’s resilience “amazing,” noting that it “technically seems impossible.” However, Newton-John handled the health scare with strength and tenacity. “She’s pulling it off like I’ve never seen anybody [do],” he said.

The Look Who’s Talking actor — who also starred in 1983’s Two of a Kind with the Aussie — mentioned that they keep in touch, even if they cannot be in the same place. “We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time,” he revealed. “It’s wonderful. … If I go to see her in her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up. And recently we’ve been talking about trying to do something together.”

