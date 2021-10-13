Judy Greer is a leading lady — and the best wingwoman around. The actress’ career is packed with scene-stealing roles, most notably her work in romantic comedies such as The Wedding Planner, 13 Going on 30 and 27 Dresses.

The Halloween Kills actress, 46, first took on the role of Penny in 2001’s The Wedding Planner opposite Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey. She played the ditzy yet loveable assistant to Lopez’s Mary, who squealed in delight for Mary and Steve’s (McConaughey) love connection — and freaked out when guests at one reception smashed plates to celebrate.

“Penny was great. It was a big deal when I got that part,” Greer exclusively told Us Weekly. “And I think I was the first person to audition for the role and they saw so many people and they gave it to me. They just circled back. And it was so meaningful at the time.”

Three years later, the Lady of the Manor star would appear in fan-favorite 13 Going on 30 with Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Her character, Lucy, would turn out to backstab her so-called best friend Jenna (Garner) and become the worst Poise magazine editor ever.

Funnily enough, Lopez, 52, would be featured on the cover of Poise’s competitor magazine Sparkle in the movie.

“I don’t remember how that happened!” Greer told Us. “But I did steal a mug that says Poise on it, that I drink my coffee from at least two days a week.”

Greer and Garner, 49, have remained close through the years. In January, the Alias alum posted an Instagram photo of the pair wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer. ♥️ #TeamJG p.s. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn’t going to post you? 😬 Sorry, but you’re cute,” she wrote.

The Jurassic World star would again be a supportive coworker in 2008’s 27 Dresses alongside Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman and Edward Burns. Although she’s never reprised these key roles, Greer feels like there’s been sequel rumors about “all of them” at one point or another.

“People are desperate to make sequels of everything these days. Which I’m like, ‘Really guys? The well is dry? Nothing can be their own thing anymore?’ But, hey, I wouldn’t say no. That’s for sure,” she told Us. “Because I loved making all of them!”

Scroll through to see what Greer had to say about each standout role: