The Sister Shade

Weeks before Katie and Greg’s relationship turned rocky on screen, she made headlines for double tapping on a meme about his past at William Esper Acting School. “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations,” the post, which featured a photo of Greg, read. Katie was caught “liking” and later “unliking” the meme in June.

One of Greg’s sisters Samantha subsequently threw shade at Katie, replying, “@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt’s season, you’d think if those intentions when [SIC] genuine she’d had just as much of an issue with this post as well. Really disappointed in this.”