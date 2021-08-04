Bachelorette

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s Messy ‘Bachelorette’ Split: Everything We Know

By
KATIE THURSTON, GREG
THE BACHELORETTE - Ò1702Ó Ð After an eventful first night, itÕs off to the races for the 23 men looking for love with Katie Thurston. This jam-packed week will give the suitors a literal wake-up call, take Katie and one lucky man on a charmingly special camping date, and even beg the question Òwho is the greatest lover of all time?Ó But with all that fun, thereÕs bound to be drama as nerves unravel and Katie is forced to question who is truly here for the right reasons, on ÒThe BacheloretteÓ airing MONDAY, JUNE 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, GREG ABC
5
1 / 5
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

The Sister Shade

Weeks before Katie and Greg’s relationship turned rocky on screen, she made headlines for double tapping on a meme about his past at William Esper Acting School. “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations,” the post, which featured a photo of Greg, read. Katie was caught “liking” and later “unliking” the meme in June.

One of Greg’s sisters Samantha subsequently threw shade at Katie, replying, “@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt’s season, you’d think if those intentions when [SIC] genuine she’d had just as much of an issue with this post as well. Really disappointed in this.”

 

Back to top