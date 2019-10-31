Totally trending! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressed up as viral pop culture moments for Live’s Halloween show on Thursday, October 31.

“Pre show time warp,” Ripa, 49, wrote alongside a video of her dancing to the Rocky Horror Show song before the broadcast on Thursday via Instagram.

The hosts kicked off the extravaganza as cowboys, dancing onto the set of the talk show to Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road.” In July, the rapper made history when the song became the longest-running No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100.

Executive Art Moore and longtime producer Michael Gelman also got in on the fun, dressing up in country attire for the opening number.

After the break, the Live crew channeled “Baby Shark,” the popular children’s song.

“Baby Shark doo dooo doo doo.. @kellyripa @ryanseacrest @kalpenn @gelmanlive,” the show’s official Instagram account captioned a photo of the Ripa, Seacrest, Moore, Gelman and actor Kal Penn in different color shark outfits.

The night before the festivities, Ripa was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. The American Idol host, who attended the ceremony on Wednesday, October 30, shared a sweet tribute to his cohost via Instagram.

“It takes real talent to be a best friend and mom to everyone, post @instasuelos thirst traps/clapbacks, and still make it to your workout class,” Seacrest, who joined Live in 2017, wrote. “Congratulations @KellyRipa on your induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame! Thank you for making me and millions of people smile every day.”

The former soap star, who previously cohosted the show with Regis Philbin and Michael Strahan, replied, “I love you Ry. I really do ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Scroll through to see all of Ripa and Seacrest’s costumes from Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever (Viral Edition):