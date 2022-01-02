Everything to Know About Killing Eve Season 4

The final chase! After a lengthy break, Killing Eve is finally coming back for its fourth and final season.

The show’s third season wrapped up in May 2020, meaning that fans will have waited nearly two years for new episodes when the series returns on February 27, 2022. Though the thriller quickly became one of the BBC’s most popular shows, the cast and crew feel that season 4 is the right time to bring everything to a close.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” Jodie Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle, told Harper’s Bazaar UK in November 2021. “It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

The show has racked up tons of critical acclaim in its short run, with Comer and Sandra Oh taking home an Emmy and Golden Globe, respectively, for their acting work. When the Grey’s Anatomy alum won her trophy in 2019, she became the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes.

The Sideways actress has been open about how surprised she was to find out that she’d be playing Killing Eve‘s titular character after so many years of supporting roles in other series and films.

“When I was first offered the project of Killing Eve, I remember … asking [my agent], ‘I don’t get it, like, who am I playing?’ And my agent was saying, ‘Eve, you’re playing Eve,'” Oh said during an August 2021 interview with NPR. “That was really a significant moment for me for understanding … how profound my internalized racism was. Why didn’t I naturally think someone would be offering [me the title role]?”

Judging by a season 4 teaser released in December 2021, it seems possible that Oh could make history yet again. The trailer shows Eve and Villanelle sparring once more after attempting to quit each other in the season 4 finale.

“Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster,'” read a plot synopsis from BBC America. “This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

Keep scrolling for more details about Killing Eve season 4: