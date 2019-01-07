Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg opened the 2019 Golden Globes by trolling Lady Gaga, Jim Carrey and more — but the Grey’s Anatomy alum also took a moment to reflect on what a monumental year it was for Hollywood.

“But if I could take a moment here in all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because … because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” Oh, who is the first Asian person to host the award show, told the crowd. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different, it probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. And I see you. All of these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”

Oh, 47, and Samberg, 40, also poked fun at the 2019 Oscars still being host-less after Kevin Hart was forced to step down last month amid backlash over his homophobic tweets from years prior.

“One lucky audience member will host the Oscars!” the pair said in unison.

“Some of you may be wondering why the two of us are hosting together,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star continued.

The Killing Eve actress added: “And reason is, we’re the only two people in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive!”

Watch the video above to see all of the best moments from the opening monologue!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!