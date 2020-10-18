She Accidently Caught Caitlyn Jenner Dressed as a Woman

“When I was 26 years old, my mom was out of town and I was living with them and walked in the garage, and Bruce was dressed fully as a woman, with a wig and makeup and heels and clothes,” Kim recalled. “I walked right past her into my room, packed a bag so fast and called Kourtney and was, like, ‘I have to come over to your house.’ She was like ‘Oh my God, you caught Bruce cheating?’ and I said, ‘I wish. I’ll see you soon.’

She added, “Then Bruce called my phone and said, ‘Whenever you’re ready I’d love to sit down and talk to you. But in the meantime, don’t tell a soul. Your mom has no idea and she will kill me.’ I remembered when I turned 30, Caitlyn came over. She said, ‘I felt these feelings as a kid from 4 years old,’ and only recently was she OK to be more like herself.”