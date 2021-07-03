Benoit Blanc Returns

After his scene-stealing performance, it was confirmed in March 2021 that Craig would be the focus of the next two films. The James Bond star previously talked about wanting to return to the Knives Out universe.

“I’d be over the moon [to do a sequel]. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?” Craig told Entertainment Weekly in January 2020.