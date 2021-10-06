Daniel Craig on Filming ‘Knives Out 2’: 'Lots of Negronis and Tequila'

Filming Was a Party — Despite the Pandemic

The Knives Out 2 cast was “weirdly making a film in lockdown,” Craig told Andy Cohen Live in October 2021, but he wanted to make sure the experience was still fun for everyone.

“Ordinarily you get to socialize a bit more with the rest of the crew,” he said. “But we had a bubble of actors and the director and a few other people, and … I just sort of instigated a party once every couple of weeks, just so that we could sort of get together and take our masks off.”

Since they were all being tested for COVID-19 throughout shooting, they were able to “make sure that we weren’t infecting each other” at these get-togethers, the No Time to Die star said. Still, the experience of filming during a pandemic was “sort of crazy,” he continued, adding, “but we had to get together and just hang out.”

His plan seemed to work, since he told host Andy Cohen there were “lots of Negronis and tequila” at these late-night affairs. The parties also gave him a chance to get to know his famous castmates, who had him a little starstruck. “There was a great team of people,” the British actor said. “I mean, Janelle Monáe, wow.”