Pass the wine! Kristen Bell’s next gig is nearly here, and things are getting dark.

The Good Place alum is slated to star in Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, which debuts on the streaming platform in early 2022.

The Michigan native first teased her dark role via Instagram in October 2020, writing, “Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon.”

The satirical series aims to parody popular thrillers such as The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window and follows Bell’s character, Anna, who spends a lengthy portion of her day people-watching from her window — with a glass of wine in hand. Her typical viewing plans soon go awry after she witnesses a handsome man move in next door and she suspects there was a brutal murder.

“It was like nothing I’d ever heard before, and it made me laugh,” the Frozen star told Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 of the project. “It was so outside the box and absurd that I knew I had to be involved.”

While the title potentially hints that the limited series could be a spin-off of Amy Adams’ Woman in the Window, which premiered on Netflix in May 2021, the show creators have asserted that this production is a loving play on the genre as a whole.

“I don’t think we are making fun of any of these books, or the movie version of these books,” showrunner Rachel Ramras told EW. “We are having fun with the genre, as opposed to making fun of the genre.”

Bell, for her part, even noted that this was a particularly challenging role to sink her teeth into upon filming.

“It was, ‘Do I make a joke about this? Or do I play it completely straight, and risk missing the joke?’ Rachel kept me on track,” Bell told the outlet. “And she basically said, ‘Try to do everything as sincere as possible, but make sure you’re laughing on the inside.’ The end result captures “the best bad acting I’ve ever wanted to accomplish in my career. It was quite fun.”

Bell’s costar Tom Riley also couldn’t help but gush over the dramedy’s story line.

“Please enjoy the brand new teaser for our very #serious and very #powerful new series The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window,” Riley wrote via Instagram that December alongside footage of the show’s trailer.

Scroll below for everything we know about the limited series so far: