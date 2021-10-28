Who Is Gaga Playing?

Some members of Maurizio’s family didn’t approve of his marriage to Reggiani, whom they saw as a social climber. After the couple’s marriage, Reggiani became a fixture of New York City high society. When they divorced, she was no longer supposed to use Gucci as her last name, but she did so anyway, saying, “I still feel like a Gucci.”

Maurizio’s murder garnered a huge amount of attention in the Italian press, which nicknamed Reggiani the “Black Widow.” Prosecutors alleged that she arranged the hit to gain control of her ex-husband’s finances, in part because of his impending marriage to Franchi. When she first became eligible for parole in 2011, Italian media reported that she turned it down because she didn’t want to work. “I’ve never worked in my life and I don’t intend to start now,” she said at the time.