It’s always a risk for an American Idol contestant to take on one of the judge’s songs — but sometimes, it pays off. Kezia “Lady K” Istonia brought Katy Perry to tears with her cover of “Wake Awake” during the Sunday, March 6, episode.

“My mom, myself and my four brothers and sisters were bound to a dorm and we had to make that work. I’m the oldest so I instantly wanted to step up and help out. My brother Papi was a really tough, cool, laid-back type of person. I knew we all had it hard, but at some point, it was all too much for my brother,” the 25-year-old singer said in her intro package, noting that her brother died by suicide. “That was one of the hardest things my family ever had to go through. It was hard to decide if paying rent was going to come first because we need somewhere to live or paying for a funeral because we don’t have our brother anymore.”

Lady K explained that “there were times that I didn’t think that the rest of the family would pull through,” but music has been a source of comfort for her.

“We’re still here and that’s why this is so important to me. I don’t want that to happen again because it gets so hard that they feel like there is no hope. Papi’s death started a fire in me. It gave me more purpose. I’m here to honor him and make my family proud,” she said.

Before she performed for Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Lady K explained why she chose to sing the 2012 track.

“It was the best song I could find to symbolize my journey and everything I’ve been through in my life,” the contestant explained. “Every song that I’ve ever attached myself to from you has been for the underdogs for people like me to just know that whatever the hell is going on, you can make it through.”

Perry was impressed, noting, “I just want to say, ‘How dare you?’ … You sang with such elegance, beauty, grace and filigree. It’s like you reinvented the song. It’s like your heart is singing through your vocal cords.”

Lady K wasn’t the only one who wowed Perry during Sunday’s episode, however, with Kenedi Anderson earning a platinum ticket for her take on Lady Gaga’s “Applause.”

“They’re younger, they’re skinner, they’re prettier, they sing really good,” Perry said after she admitted she was “threatened” by Anderson. “Siri, make an appointment at the plastic surgeon. I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited yet. … You check every box. Get ready to become your own hero.”

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.