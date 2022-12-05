Friends and colleagues. Lara Spencer and Amy Robach have worked together at ABC for more than a decade, and their professional relationship led to an offscreen friendship.

Spencer joined Good Morning America in 1999 after interning at NBC and working as an anchor at a local CBS station in Tennessee. Robach, meanwhile, joined ABC in 2012 and officially became a GMA coanchor two years later.

After the University of Georgia graduate landed her GMA promotion, rumors circulated that Spencer was unhappy with the news, but the duo later slammed rumors of a feud. “When two women are successful and on the same set, it’s a catfight,” Spencer told TMZ in April 2014. “[When] it’s two men, it’s competition. It’s silly.”

Robach, for her part, said that their friendship “really blossomed” in London while the pair were covering the 2012 Olympics. “I think it sells papers,” she added when asked why some observers claimed the twosome didn’t get along. “Because it’s a better story than the reality.”

The colleagues have also been supportive of each other’s personal lives and professional achievements through the years. When Robach published her children’s book, Better Together!, with husband Andrew Shue in October 2021, Spencer was one of the first people to congratulate her coworker.

“Love this book. Love you both,” the former Antiques Roadshow host wrote via Instagram at the time, commenting on fellow GMA host Michael Strahan‘s post about the book. “I believe it from experience. Thanks for sharing the message.”

Earlier that year, Robach offered her support for Spencer as the New York native reflected on her kids getting older. “It was senior prom for this guy last night and today is graduation,” Spencer wrote via Instagram in May 2021, sharing a photo of herself with son Duff. “It’s still a few hours away and already I am tearing up. I know many of you have been here, and there is such comfort in that.”

In the comments section, Robach chimed in to let her friend know that she understood her emotions. “Congratulations — I’m in the same boat girl,” she wrote, seemingly referring to her eldest daughter, Ava. “Bittersweet and beautiful.”

Robach shares Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006) with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She is also the stepmother of Shue’s three sons — Nate (born in 1996), Aidan (born in 1999) and Wyatt (born in 2004) — with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Spencer, for her part, shares Duff (born in 2002) and Kate (born in 2004) with ex-husband David Haffenreffer. After their 2015 divorce, she moved on with Richard McVey, whom she wed in September 2018.

