Friends and colleagues. Lara Spencer and Amy Robach have worked together at ABC for more than a decade, and their professional relationship led to an offscreen friendship.
Spencer joined Good Morning America in 1999 after interning at NBC and working as an anchor at a local CBS station in Tennessee. Robach, meanwhile, joined ABC in 2012 and officially became a GMA coanchor two years later.
After the University of Georgia graduate landed her GMA promotion, rumors circulated that Spencer was unhappy with the news, but the duo later slammed rumors of a feud. “When two women are successful and on the same set, it’s a catfight,” Spencer told TMZ in April 2014. “[When] it’s two men, it’s competition. It’s silly.”
Robach, for her part, said that their friendship “really blossomed” in London while the pair were covering the 2012 Olympics. “I think it sells papers,” she added when asked why some observers claimed the twosome didn’t get along. “Because it’s a better story than the reality.”
The colleagues have also been supportive of each other’s personal lives and professional achievements through the years. When Robach published her children’s book, Better Together!, with husband Andrew Shue in October 2021, Spencer was one of the first people to congratulate her coworker.
“Love this book. Love you both,” the former Antiques Roadshow host wrote via Instagram at the time, commenting on fellow GMA host Michael Strahan‘s post about the book. “I believe it from experience. Thanks for sharing the message.”
Earlier that year, Robach offered her support for Spencer as the New York native reflected on her kids getting older. “It was senior prom for this guy last night and today is graduation,” Spencer wrote via Instagram in May 2021, sharing a photo of herself with son Duff. “It’s still a few hours away and already I am tearing up. I know many of you have been here, and there is such comfort in that.”
In the comments section, Robach chimed in to let her friend know that she understood her emotions. “Congratulations — I’m in the same boat girl,” she wrote, seemingly referring to her eldest daughter, Ava. “Bittersweet and beautiful.”
Robach shares Ava (born in 2002) and Analise (born in 2006) with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She is also the stepmother of Shue’s three sons — Nate (born in 1996), Aidan (born in 1999) and Wyatt (born in 2004) — with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.
Spencer, for her part, shares Duff (born in 2002) and Kate (born in 2004) with ex-husband David Haffenreffer. After their 2015 divorce, she moved on with Richard McVey, whom she wed in September 2018.
Keep scrolling for a complete history of Spencer and Robach’s relationship over the years.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
April 2014
Rumors of a feud began after Robach replaced Josh Elliott on GMA. Days later, ABC promoted Spencer to cohost of the popular morning show. When asked whether there was any tension between them because of the title shakeups, the pair told TMZ that there was no bad blood between them.
"Can we have some girl power here?" Robach asked while spotted out to lunch in NYC with Spencer. "[It's] totally silly." Spencer added: "I know it's not as sexy as the other story line, but we've been friends for a really long time. I think if you watch the show, it speaks for itself. ... I think if you look back or you're a viewer and you watch the show, it's just simply not true." The duo then shared a big hug for the camera.
Credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman
August 2019
Spencer came under fire after mocking Prince George's ballet class during a GMA segment with Robach and George Stephanopoulos. The I Brake for Yard Sales author later apologized for her comments, saying: "My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it."
Credit: Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram
May 2021
Robach offered Spencer her support after the Pennsylvania State University alum discussed how she felt about her son getting ready to graduate high school. "Congratulations — I'm in the same boat girl," Robach wrote via Instagram. "Bittersweet and beautiful."
Spencer publicly congratulated Robach on the release of her and Shue's children's book, which was about blending families after a second marriage. "Love this book. Love you both," Spencer wrote via Instagram at the time. "I believe it from experience. Thanks for sharing the message."
Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock
January 2022
After Robach posted an Instagram photo of herself celebrating a friend's baby shower, Spencer commented, "Gorgeous girls (and boy!)"
Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
July 2022
The duo hung out during their respective vacations to Mykonos, Greece. "Mykonos meet up!" Spencer wrote via Instagram at the time. "So good to see AR!! Kids and hubbies too — Such fun!"
Credit: Lara Spencer/Instagram
December 2022
Spencer had dinner with GMA coanchor Robin Roberts amid speculation about Robach's rumored relationship with T.J. Holmes.