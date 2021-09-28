Top 5

Lifetime Announces 35 Holiday Movies Starring Jana Kramer, Reba McEntire and More: Full Lineup

Wrapping Up December

Toying With The Holidays
Starring Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby
12/18 at 8 p.m. ET.

Under the Christmas Tree
Starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones and Ricki Lake
12/19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Candy Cane Candidate
Starring Jacky Lai and Jake Epstein
12/20 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Christmas Ball
Starring Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix and Caroline Langrishe
12/21 at 8 p.m. ET.

It Takes a Christmas Village
Starring Brooke Nevins, Corey Sevier and Alli Chung
12/22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas
Starring Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens and Bryson JonSteele
12/23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hot Chocolate Holiday
Starring Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson
12/24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Writing Around the Christmas Tree
Starring Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton
12/25 at 8 p.m. ET.

